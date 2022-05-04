Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $31 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 655,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,996,000. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after purchasing an additional 146,409 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 195,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

