Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,280.6% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Marriott International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

