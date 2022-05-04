CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.48

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 4761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 2.03.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

