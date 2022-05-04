Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 441.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,406 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.28. 1,518,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

