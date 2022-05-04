Contrasting WNS (NYSE:WNS) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get WNS alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WNS and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zhihu 1 1 4 0 2.50

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $99.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $8.78, indicating a potential upside of 410.47%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than WNS.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.90% 20.26% 12.87% Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WNS and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.11 billion 3.44 $132.10 million $2.60 30.09 Zhihu $464.38 million 2.35 -$203.82 million ($0.78) -2.21

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Zhihu on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.