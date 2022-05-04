Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $14.67 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.47 or 0.00059183 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,370,115 coins and its circulating supply is 60,385,235 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

