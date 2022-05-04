Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $348.42

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $348.42 and last traded at $362.48, with a volume of 288146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.04.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.93 and its 200-day moving average is $403.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.