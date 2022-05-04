Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Approximately 218,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 484,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Cora Gold from $0.18 to $0.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.85 million and a P/E ratio of -24.59.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

