Core Laboratories (CLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

