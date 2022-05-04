Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 583,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 29.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

