Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $528.08. 2,397,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

