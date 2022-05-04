Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 315,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,797. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.