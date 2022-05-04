Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.