Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CTRA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 148,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,042. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.