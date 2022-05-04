Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Coty worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

