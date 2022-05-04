Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Shravan Goli Sells 35,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,136,000.00.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 980,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $137,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

