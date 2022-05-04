Covea Finance Acquires Shares of 17,223 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,910,000. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 0.8% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $383.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.66. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

