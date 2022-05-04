Covea Finance Invests $3.03 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,310,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IDEX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,285,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.