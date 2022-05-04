Covea Finance Purchases Shares of 65,756 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,598,000. SVB Financial Group makes up about 3.9% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $516.30 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $479.10 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $541.43 and a 200-day moving average of $633.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,559 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

