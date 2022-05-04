Covea Finance Purchases Shares of 96,400 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,000. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.7% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covea Finance owned about 0.05% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.45. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

