Covea Finance Takes $4.13 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.71.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

