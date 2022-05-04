Covea Finance Takes Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Covea Finance owned 0.07% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

