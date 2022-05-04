Covea Finance Takes Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

ZWS opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.