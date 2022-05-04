Cowen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cowen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

