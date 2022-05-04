Cowen Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $180.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.31. Lear has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.23). Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

