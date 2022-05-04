Crake Asset Management LLP Has $100.62 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,193 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 5.7% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $100,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.42. 26,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,212. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

