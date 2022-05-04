Crake Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,742,000. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.3% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.61. 25,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.76 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

