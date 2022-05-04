Crake Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crake Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 388,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.7% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 450,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,655,997. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

