Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.64 EPS.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $620.61. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,422. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $381.93 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

