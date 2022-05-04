Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 18,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,221. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

