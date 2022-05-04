Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
DHY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.57.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.