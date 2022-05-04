Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 507292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

