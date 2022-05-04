Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.72

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 608069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$884.38 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

