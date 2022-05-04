Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CRTO traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.