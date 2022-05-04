Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 488,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,434. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.