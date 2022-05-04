Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

