Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3263 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.
Croda International stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.
Several analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
