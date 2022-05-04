Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$19.36 Average PT from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.96. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.26 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.91%.

In related news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

