Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 4.2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 8,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 463,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $691.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

