Crown Achieves Market Capitalization of $622,304.82 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $622,304.82 and $317.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,655.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.74 or 0.00753341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00198547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,607,709 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

