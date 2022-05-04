Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.48

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 6963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87.

Get Crown Capital Partners alerts:

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.