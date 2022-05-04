CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,127,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,479. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 81.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 462,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

