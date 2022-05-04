Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Shares of CMI traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

