CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 781,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,630. CureVac has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CureVac by 14,988.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CureVac by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CureVac by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

