Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 255 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of CB traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,105. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.