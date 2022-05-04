Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,359,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 397,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 176,350 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,909,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

