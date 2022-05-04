Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 122 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $15.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

