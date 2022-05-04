Curi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $22.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.34. 1,976,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.59 and its 200-day moving average is $609.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

