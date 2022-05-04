Curi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $22.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.34. 1,976,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.59 and its 200-day moving average is $609.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $691.40.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
