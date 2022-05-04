Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 180,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,631,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Shares of XPH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 20,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

