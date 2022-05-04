Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,274 iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 19.4% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of DJP stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 129,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.